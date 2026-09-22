President Erdoğan voices hope for lasting peace between Azerbaijan, Armenia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 22. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan addressed the situation in the S. Caucasus, expressing his desire to achieve lasting peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia at the 81st session of the UN General Assembly.

President Erdoğan declared his support for the peace process between the two countries

“We desire a lasting peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia. We appreciate and support the political will demonstrated by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, and the Prime Minister of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan, toward a peaceful resolution.”

Erdoğan noted that Türkiye is also resolutely continuing the process of normalizing relations with Armenia.

During his speech, the Turkish president also noted that the Organization of Turkic States has developed and become a model platform for regional cooperation:

“Year after year, the Organization of Turkic States has developed and become a model platform for regional cooperation,” Recep Tayyip Erdoğan stressed.

He noted that the 13th Summit of the Organization of Turkic States, to be held in Ankara on October 30, will open up new opportunities and horizons for the organization.