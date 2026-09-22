Azerbaijan, Djibouti review bilateral relations, regional security

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 22. On the sidelines of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA 81, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov discussed with Abdoulkader Houssein Omar, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Djibouti, current state and prospects of Azerbaijan-Djibouti relations.

This was stated in a publication by the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry on its X page.

"The sides reviewed the current state and prospects of Azerbaijan-Djibouti relations, stressing the importance of sustained high-level contacts and political dialogue.

Particular attention was given to expanding cooperation in trade, economy, education and humanitarian affairs making effective use of existing opportunities.

Coordination and mutual support within the UN, OIC, NAM and other multilateral platforms were also discussed.

Azerbaijan’s preparations to host the OIC Summit in 2027 and its upcoming OIC Chairmanship were also touched upon during the meeting.

Ministers also discussed evolving security situation in the broader Middle East and emphasized the importance for reducing tensions and resolve the situation peacefully," the ministry reported.