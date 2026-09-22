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Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister meets President of 81st UN General Assembly Session (PHOTO)

Politics News 22 September 2026 23:25 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister meets President of 81st UN General Assembly Session (PHOTO)
Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan / X
Mugaddas Mustafayev
Mugaddas Mustafayev
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BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 22. Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov met with President of the 81st Session of the UN General Assembly, Khalilur Rahman.

This is stated in a post by the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry on X.

The sides exchanged views on cooperation within the UN and other multilateral platforms, as well as regional and international issues of mutual interest.

Azerbaijan’s active engagement in the work of the United Nations and its contribution to strengthening multilateral cooperation in addressing pressing global challenges was highlighted during the meeting.

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister meets President of 81st UN General Assembly Session (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister meets President of 81st UN General Assembly Session (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister meets President of 81st UN General Assembly Session (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister meets President of 81st UN General Assembly Session (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister meets President of 81st UN General Assembly Session (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister meets President of 81st UN General Assembly Session (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister meets President of 81st UN General Assembly Session (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister meets President of 81st UN General Assembly Session (PHOTO)

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