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Azerbaijani FM addresses OIC Contact Group Meeting on Jammu and Kashmir (PHOTO)

Politics News 22 September 2026 22:31 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijani FM addresses OIC Contact Group Meeting on Jammu and Kashmir (PHOTO)
Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan / X

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 22. Azerbaijan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov addressed a meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Contact Group on Jammu and Kashmir, held on the sidelines of the 81st session of the UN General Assembly.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said this in a post on X.

The minister reaffirmed Azerbaijan’s commitment to a peaceful resolution of the dispute in accordance with international law, international humanitarian law, the UN Charter and relevant UNSC resolutions.

Jeyhun Bayramov also underlined the importance of advancing regional peace and stability through the normalization of India-Pakistan relations.

Azerbaijani FM addresses OIC Contact Group Meeting on Jammu and Kashmir (PHOTO)
Azerbaijani FM addresses OIC Contact Group Meeting on Jammu and Kashmir (PHOTO)
Azerbaijani FM addresses OIC Contact Group Meeting on Jammu and Kashmir (PHOTO)
Azerbaijani FM addresses OIC Contact Group Meeting on Jammu and Kashmir (PHOTO)

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