Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan and Ukraine discuss issues of peace and security

Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan / X

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 20. On the sidelines of the 81st session of the UN General Assembly, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha.

This was stated in a post by the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry on X.

Discussions covered the bilateral agenda, developments in the regional and international security environment, and prospects for advancing peace and stability.

Ministers exchanged views on ongoing geopolitical developments, the importance of upholding the principles of international law, and the role of constructive dialogue in resolving conflicts.

Reaffirmed the significance of multilateral cooperation in addressing security challenges and promoting lasting peace.