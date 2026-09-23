Azerbaijan and Pakistan discuss strategic partnership relations

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 23. Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Pakistan Muhammad Ishaq Dar on the sidelines of the 81st session of the UN General Assembly.

This was reported on the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry’s page on X.

The ministers reviewed the strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and Pakistan, emphasizing the importance of political dialogue between the two countries.

The sides emphasized the importance of continuing mutual support on issues of national interest on international platforms.