Azerbaijan and Bulgaria discuss expanding gas supplies (PHOTO)

Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan / X

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 23. Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with Bulgarian Foreign Minister Velislava Petrova on the sidelines of the 81st session of the UN General Assembly.

The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry reported this on its X page.

The sides discussed the strategic partnership agenda, including political dialogue, energy cooperation, the expansion of Azerbaijani gas supplies to Bulgaria, renewable energy projects, as well as transport and connectivity through the Middle Corridor.

The ministers also exchanged views on Azerbaijan-EU cooperation and regional developments.