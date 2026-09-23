OSJD forecasts 10% growth in container transit through Kazakhstan (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 23. Container transit through Kazakhstan is expected to grow by around 6%-10% annually, the Organization for Cooperation between Railways (OSJD) told Trend.

“Regarding the forecast for the growth of rail container transportation, the most realistic scenario appears to be one in which total container transit through Kazakhstan grows at a moderate rate of around 6%-10% per year, while individual Trans-Caspian container services could demonstrate double-digit growth of about 15%-25% annually,” the organization said.

According to OSJD, container transportation volumes along the multimodal Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR) have reached 77,000 TEU over the past six years.

Transit transportation has been the main driver of growth, increasing sixfold from 7,400 to 42,000 TEU and currently accounting for 55% of the total volume.

In January-June 2026, transit along the route increased by 30% compared with the same period last year, reaching 26,600 TEU. The TITR currently offers a competitive average delivery time of 15-18 days.

OSJD said the expansion of Kazakhstan’s railway infrastructure capacity is an important factor supporting cargo transportation growth.

“In late December 2025, the Dostyk-Moyynty railway section, with a length of 869.7 km, was commissioned for permanent operation. The project increased the capacity of this route fivefold. Construction of the new Moyynty-Kyzylzhar line is underway, while capacity expansion is being carried out on the Kyzylzhar-Sekseul-Beyneu sections. Construction is also continuing on the 297-km Bakhty-Ayagoz railway line leading to a future third border crossing with China,” OSJD said.

The organization noted that international container transportation through Kazakhstan has significant potential for further growth.

“Based on data from the railways of OSJD member countries, the dynamics of international container transportation through Kazakhstan are generally assessed as positive and having significant potential for further growth. As we understand and see it, the Kazakh side considers cooperation with the railways of OSJD member countries a priority area of its foreign transport policy and is actively involved in developing several international container routes,” OSJD said.

These routes include China-Europe-China through the Dostyk and Altynkol border crossings; China-Türkiye via the Caspian Sea along the TITR; China-Central Asia, including Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan and Iran; and Russia-Iran along the eastern route of the North-South International Transport Corridor.

OSJD added that more than 1.4 million TEU transited Kazakhstan in the first six months of 2026, up 10% compared with the same period of 2025.

The organization also noted that the Uniform Transit Tariff (UTT)allows for preferential rates and discounts for customers.

“The UTT Agreement does not exclude the possibility for the Parties to the UTT Agreement to provide benefits and discounts to customers for transportation on their railways in order to ensure the competitiveness of transportation,” OSJD said.

Under the current provisions of the Agreement on International Railway Freight Traffic (SMGS), freight charges for cargo transportation through transit railways are calculated according to the transit tariffs applied by the respective railways. One such tariff currently in use is the UTT. The UTT is an integral part of the UTT Agreement, which has 18 parties.

“Since multimodal transportation combines several modes of transport, for example, sea + rail + road, the through tariff is formed individually by the freight forwarder or logistics operator. The calculation based on UTT rates is included by the operator only for the railway leg of the route. The cost of vessel freight, port charges and road transportation is calculated according to the rules applicable to other modes of transport,” OSJD said.

According to the organization, meetings involving representatives of the UTT Agreement parties and interested OSJD affiliated enterprises are held annually to address issues related to the application, amendment and supplementation of the UTT.

“The parties to the UTT Agreement are working to update the Agreement and improve the UTT in connection with emerging new types of transportation and additional services, update existing tariff rates due to changes in transportation costs, and bring the tariff into line with the regulatory framework governing international transportation,” OSJD said.

The UTT Agreement is an international agreement between railway administrations signed on June 27, 1991, in Warsaw within the framework of OSJD and entering into force on July 1 of the same year. Its current participants include railway transport enterprises and companies from several Eurasian countries, including Azerbaijan, China, Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, and Kyrgyzstan.