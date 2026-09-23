Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan and Iran discuss regional developments

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 20. On the margins of the 81st Session of the UN General Assembly, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jayhun Bayramov met with Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran Abbas Araghchi.

During the meeting, - bilateral and multilateral agenda and regional developments were reviewed. The Ministers underscored importance of sustained high-level engagement, mutual respect and good neighborly relations. The August 2026 meeting of the Presidents of Azerbaijan and Iran in Bishkek was highlighted as another important step toward expanding our bilateral cooperation. Regional security issues were also discussed, with emphasis on the importance of diplomacy and dialogue, and promoting peace and stability.