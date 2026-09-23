NVIDIA CEO plans first visit to Kazakhstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 23. NVIDIA founder and CEO Jensen Huang plans to visit Astana, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development of Kazakhstan Zhaslan Madiyev said today on his Instagram page.

“Founder and CEO of NVIDIA Jensen Huang will visit Kazakhstan for the first time at our invitation and will be a special guest of the AI Month taking place in Astana,” Madiyev wrote.

He noted that AI Month, held with the support of Astana Hub, will bring together AI specialists, developers, startups, researchers and representatives of the technology industry.

The month will begin on September 23 with HackAlem AI, an AI-focused hackathon. Participants will be able to use NVIDIA’s technological resources to develop and test their solutions.

On October 1, NVIDIA Vice President of AI and Simulation Rev Lebaredian will participate in a meeting of the Council on Artificial Intelligence. The international technology forum AI & Digital Bridge 2026 will be held on October 2-3.

“On October 23, the month will conclude with the participation of Jensen Huang. At the international alem.ai center, we will hold a fireside chat to discuss the future of artificial intelligence, technological trends, talent development and the opportunities of Central Eurasia,” Madiyev wrote.

Kazakhstan has already launched two supercomputers based on NVIDIA technologies, marking the first project of its kind in the Central Asia region. In June 2026, Kazakhstan signed a package of agreements with Firebird and NVIDIA in the field of artificial intelligence worth $10 billion.

NVIDIA is an American multinational technology company and a global leader in accelerated computing and a pioneer in the development of graphics processing units (GPUs).