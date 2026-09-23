Azerbaijan's hydrogen sector shifts to new stage of development (PHOTO)

Photo: State Agency for Renewable Energy Sources under the Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 23. A phased plan for the development of the hydrogen sector in Azerbaijan has been discussed.

This was reported by the Azerbaijan Renewable Energy Agency (AREA) under the Ministry of Energy.

According to the report, the working group on "Drafting a conceptual-strategic document on hydrogen production" held its latest meeting in a hybrid format, chaired by the Ministry of Energy.

AREA Director Javid Abdullayev chaired the meeting.

He said that work on the realization of the "Implementation plan for Azerbaijan's national strategic vision on hydrogen" has entered a significant phase. It was noted that analyses have been conducted regarding the legal and regulatory framework, market management, infrastructure requirements, incentive mechanisms, capacity building, and potential hydrogen clusters. The primary objective at this stage is to incorporate the findings of these analyses into the "Implementation plan" to facilitate their practical execution.

During the meeting, experts from DNV Energy Systems Germany GmbH delivered presentations on the key aspects of the "Implementation plan." Information was provided regarding the regulation of the hydrogen sector, standards and proposed amendments to relevant legislation, market management and regulation, state infrastructure requirements, and state incentive mechanisms.

A proposed phased approach to the development of the hydrogen sector was also discussed. This approach envisions the formation of domestic pilot projects and small-scale hydrogen clusters in the initial stage, the implementation of commercial-scale projects in the subsequent stage, and the establishment of a developed hydrogen market with export capabilities in the final stage.

An exchange of views took place with the working group members regarding the implementation timelines for these stages, including the execution of pilot projects, the development of domestic demand, infrastructure readiness, and the expansion of export opportunities.

Additionally, the meeting included a review of the working group members' opinions and proposals concerning proposed legal and regulatory measures, the involvement of relevant agencies, and the practical implementation of the actions outlined in the implementation plan. Finally, views were exchanged regarding the incorporation of the discussion outcomes into the "Implementation plan" during its refinement in the next stage and the continuation of work in relevant areas.