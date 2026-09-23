Azerbaijan to digitalize geological data for mining industry

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 23. The digitalization of geological data on Azerbaijan’s mining (metal ores) industry and its systematization in a unified electronic information resource are planned.

This is outlined in the "State program on the development of the mining (metal ores) and metallurgical industry for 2027–2030," approved by the President ofthe Republic of AzerbaijanIlham Aliyev.

One of the measures outlined in the state program is the digitization of geological data concerning the mining (metal ore) industry. This measure is scheduled for implementation between 2027 and 2028.

The entities responsible for executing this measure include the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, the Ministry of Economy, AzerGold CJSC, and the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport.

According to the state program, the initial stage will involve an inventory of existing data held by the State Geological Information Fund. Subsequently, the data to be digitized will be prioritized, and technical requirements for the process will be established.

The next stage entails the phased digitization, classification, and systematization of priority geological data into a unified electronic geological information resource.

The document notes that, as a result, a unified electronic geological information resource containing the digitized geological data will be created and made available for use.

One of the primary objectives of this measure is to ensure that geological data can be utilized in a more accessible and systematic manner. At the same time, the digitization of existing data can facilitate improvements in the management, retrieval, and utilization of geological information within the mining sector.

As part of this measure outlined in the State Program, plans are in place not only to transfer geological data to a digital environment but also to structure it within a unified information system. This will enable the consolidation of geological data from various sources into a single electronic resource.