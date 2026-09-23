Azerbaijan to clear of mines and prepare Elbaydash ore deposit for operation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 23. The Elbaydash ore deposit will be cleared of mines and other explosives and prepared for operation in Azerbaijan.

This is outlined in the "State program on the development of the mining (metal ores) and metallurgical industry for 2027–2030," approved by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

The decree noted that areas within the deposit site contaminated with mines and explosive ordnance will be identified and cleared. The cleared area will be prepared for operational use.

The primary implementing agency for the process is the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA). The other implementing agency is the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan.

It’s planned to carry out measures to clear the Elbaydash ore deposit of mines and other explosives in 2027-2028.

Determining the areas mined and contaminated with explosives in the Elbaydash ore deposit, their cleaning and preparation of the deposit for further operation will be carried out in stages.

The measure envisaged in the document is included in the framework of the planned works in the direction of the development of the mining (metal ores) industry. Explosive munitions cleaning of the deposit area is defined as a separate measure in the program both in terms of creating safe activity opportunities in the area and preparing for the future exploitation of the ore deposit.