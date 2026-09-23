Uzbekistan discusses YouTube monetization with Google VP

Photo: the telegram channel of the Head of Presidential Administration Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 23. Uzbekistan is discussing the possibility of launching YouTube monetization in the country as part of broader cooperation with Google, Head of Uzbekistan’s Presidential Administration Saida Mirziyoyeva said following today's meeting with Google Vice President Karan Bhatia.

This was reflected in the statement posted by the Head of the Presidential Administration, Saida Mirziyoyeva, on her social media account.

Mirziyoyeva said the sides also discussed Uzbekistan’s recent improvements to legislation governing personal data processing and digital payments, which could support the availability of international payment systems in the country.

“There are huge opportunities for partnership with the company. There is a lot of work ahead,” Mirziyoyeva said.

She added that the meeting with Bhatia included discussions on the possibility of enabling YouTube monetization in Uzbekistan.

YouTube’s Partner Program allows eligible creators to earn revenue from advertising and other platform features. Google has announced changes to the program that will take effect in 2027, including updated eligibility requirements for new creators.

The launch of YouTube monetization could provide Uzbek content creators and digital businesses with a new source of international revenue, while supporting the growth of the country’s creator economy. It could also help formalize earnings from digital content, expand opportunities for young people working in media and technology, and strengthen Uzbekistan’s integration into the global digital economy.