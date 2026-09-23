Iran releases currency exchange rates for September 23

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 23. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of September 23.

According to the CBI's announced rates, the value of 46 currencies went up compared to September 22.

The official rate for $1 stood at 1,690,018 rials, while one euro was valued at 1,937,692 rials. On September 22, the euro was priced at 1,930,915 rials.

Currency Rial on September 23 Rial on September 22 1 US dollar USD 1,690,018 1,683,754 1 British pound GBP 2,258,433 2,251,160 1 Swiss franc CHF 2,062,202 2,049,770 1 Swedish króna SEK 171,692 171,075 1 Norwegian krone NOK 179,188 178,327 1 Danish krone DKK 259,201 258,281 1 Indian rupee INR 17,728 17,576 1 UAE Dirham AED 461,543 458,476 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 5,490,969 5,457,934 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 611,519 607,677 100 Japanese yen JPY 1,075,868 1,069,122 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 216,097 214,604 1 Omani rial OMR 4,405,382 4,376,020 1 Canadian dollar CAD 1,204,515 1,200,678 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 968,589 962,749 1 South African rand ZAR 104,339 103,647 1 Turkish lira TRY 34,720 34,500 1 Russian ruble RUB 20,163 20,022 1 Qatari riyal QAR 465,664 462,570 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 129,348 128,556 1 Syrian pound SYP 13,891 13,801 1 Australian dollar AUD 1,203,297 1,199,152 1 Saudi riyal SAR 452,005 449,001 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 4,508,027 4,478,069 1 Singapore dollar SGD 1,328,018 1,319,108 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 1,380,166 1,372,360 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 51,441 50,931 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 807 802 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 1,107,506 1,097,984 1 Libyan dinar LYD 265,826 263,455 1 Chinese yuan CNY 253,008 251,412 100 Thai baht THB 5,107,372 5,061,203 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 415,993 412,880 1,000 South Korean won KRW 1,246,792 1,224,586 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 2,390,717 2,374,829 1 euro EUR 1,937,692 1,930,915 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 378,921 375,788 1 Georgian lari GEL 651,176 647,917 1,000 Indonesian rupiah IDR 95,099 94,181 1 Afghan afghani AFN 26,150 25,929 1 Belarusian ruble BYN 558,545 557,959 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 997,073 990,443 100 Philippine pesos PHP 2,712,286 2,683,306 1 Tajik somoni TJS 183,748 182,511 1 Turkmen manat TMT 484,542 480,164 Venezuelan bolívar VES 1,992 1,985

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 1,937,692 rials and $1 costs 1,695,018.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 2,32-2,35 million rials, while one euro is worth 2,65-2,68 million rials.