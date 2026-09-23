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Iran releases currency exchange rates for September 23

Iran News 23 September 2026 09:20 (UTC +04:00)
Iran releases currency exchange rates for September 23
Photo: Trend News Agency
Elnur Baghishov
Elnur Baghishov
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BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 23. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of September 23.

According to the CBI's announced rates, the value of 46 currencies went up compared to September 22.

The official rate for $1 stood at 1,690,018 rials, while one euro was valued at 1,937,692 rials. On September 22, the euro was priced at 1,930,915 rials.

Currency

Rial on September 23

Rial on September 22

1 US dollar

USD

1,690,018

1,683,754

1 British pound

GBP

2,258,433

2,251,160

1 Swiss franc

CHF

2,062,202

2,049,770

1 Swedish króna

SEK

171,692

171,075

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

179,188

178,327

1 Danish krone

DKK

259,201

258,281

1 Indian rupee

INR

17,728

17,576

1 UAE Dirham

AED

461,543

458,476

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

5,490,969

5,457,934

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

611,519

607,677

100 Japanese yen

JPY

1,075,868

1,069,122

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

216,097

214,604

1 Omani rial

OMR

4,405,382

4,376,020

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

1,204,515

1,200,678

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

968,589

962,749

1 South African rand

ZAR

104,339

103,647

1 Turkish lira

TRY

34,720

34,500

1 Russian ruble

RUB

20,163

20,022

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

465,664

462,570

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

129,348

128,556

1 Syrian pound

SYP

13,891

13,801

1 Australian dollar

AUD

1,203,297

1,199,152

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

452,005

449,001

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

4,508,027

4,478,069

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

1,328,018

1,319,108

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

1,380,166

1,372,360

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

51,441

50,931

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

807

802

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

1,107,506

1,097,984

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

265,826

263,455

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

253,008

251,412

100 Thai baht

THB

5,107,372

5,061,203

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

415,993

412,880

1,000 South Korean won

KRW

1,246,792

1,224,586

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

2,390,717

2,374,829

1 euro

EUR

1,937,692

1,930,915

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

378,921

375,788

1 Georgian lari

GEL

651,176

647,917

1,000 Indonesian rupiah

IDR

95,099

94,181

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

26,150

25,929

1 Belarusian ruble

BYN

558,545

557,959

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

997,073

990,443

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

2,712,286

2,683,306

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

183,748

182,511

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

484,542

480,164

Venezuelan bolívar

VES

1,992

1,985

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 1,937,692 rials and $1 costs 1,695,018.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 2,32-2,35 million rials, while one euro is worth 2,65-2,68 million rials.

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