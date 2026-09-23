Kyrgyzstan, Trinidad and Tobago discuss prospects for developing bilateral relations

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 23. Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov and Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago Kamla Persad-Bissessar discussed prospects for developing bilateral relations during a meeting in New York on September 22.

According to the press service of the President of Kyrgyzstan, the meeting was held on the sidelines of the 81st Session of the UN General Assembly.

"During the meeting, the sides discussed prospects for developing bilateral relations, as well as cooperation within international organizations," the statement said.

Sadyr Japarov noted Kyrgyzstan’s interest in expanding cooperation with Latin American and Caribbean countries and emphasized the importance of establishing closer contacts with Trinidad and Tobago.

The President of Kyrgyzstan congratulated Kamla Persad-Bissessar on Trinidad and Tobago’s election as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council for 2027–2028 and expressed readiness for close cooperation within the UN Security Council.

Furthermore, the sides also emphasized the importance of jointly promoting the interests of small and developing states, as well as countries particularly vulnerable to climate change.

In turn, Kamla Persad-Bissessar expressed interest in developing cooperation in trade, the economy, energy, and cultural and humanitarian areas, including the exchange of experience in renewable energy.

The Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago also expressed readiness to further develop bilateral dialogue and cooperation in areas of mutual interest, as well as to assist Kyrgyzstan in expanding opportunities to access maritime transport routes.

The sides confirmed their readiness to strengthen constructive interaction and further develop bilateral relations.