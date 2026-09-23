Kazakhstan’s Tokayev appoints Constitutional Court judges, CEC members

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 23. Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has appointed 10 judges to the Constitutional Court and six members to the Central Election Commission (CEC), the presidential press service said today.

The newly appointed Constitutional Court judges are Abdolla Saken, Leila Zhakaeva, Kairat Zhakipbayev, Aizhan Zhatkanbayeva, Aigul Kydyrbayeva, Kanat Musin, Bakyt Nurmukhanov, Sergey Skryabin, Aslan Tukiev and Sergey Udartsev.

Under Kazakhstan's Constitution, the Constitutional Court consists of a chairperson and 10 judges, with their term of office set at eight years.

Earlier, the Constitutional Court's composition included Zhakipbayev, Zhatkanbayeva, Kydyrbayeva, Musin, Nurmukhanov and Udartsev, according to a Constitutional Court ruling dated July 7, 2026.

The Constitutional Court ensures the supremacy of the Constitution throughout the country. In exercising its powers, the Constitutional Court is independent and autonomous from citizens, organizations, state bodies and officials, and is guided by the Constitution of Kazakhstan and the Constitutional Law “On the Constitutional Court of the Republic of Kazakhstan.” Elvira Azimova is Chairperson of the Constitutional Court of Kazakhstan.

Tokayev also appointed six members of the Central Election Commission.

The newly appointed CEC members are Azamat Aimanakumov, Mikhail Bortnik, Mukhtar Yerman, Assel Zhanabilova, Lyazzat Suindyk and Shavkhat Utemisov.