Kazakhstan’s Tokayev appoints members of Supreme Audit Chamber

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 23. Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed decrees appointing eight members of the country’s Supreme Audit Chamber on Sept. 23, 2026, according to the presidential press service.

Bakyt Abildinov was appointed a member of the Supreme Audit Chamber and relieved of his previous position.

Rakhimzhan Dildayev, Amangeldy Isenov, Gabiden Zhaksylykov, Ruslan Meldebekov, Nurlan Nurzhanov, Ardak Tengebayev and Yulia Engel were also appointed members of the Supreme Audit Chamber.

The Supreme Audit Chamber of Kazakhstan conducts external state audit and financial control and is directly subordinate and accountable to the President of Kazakhstan. The mission of the Supreme Audit Chamber of Kazakhstan is to strengthen financial discipline and improve the efficiency of the use of state funds, state assets and assets of quasi-public sector entities in order to ensure economic stability in Kazakhstan.

Kazakhstan's supreme audit body was established as the Accounts Committee for Control over Execution of the Republican Budget in accordance with a decree of the President of Kazakhstan dated April 19, 1996.

In 2022, following amendments to the Constitution of Kazakhstan, the status of the supreme audit body was raised and its powers were expanded. According to a presidential decree dated November 26, 2022, the Accounts Committee for Control over Execution of the Republican Budget was transformed into the Supreme Audit Chamber of Kazakhstan.