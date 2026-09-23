Uzbekistan, Iran step up efforts to implement forum agreements

Photo: The Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 23. Uzbekistan and Iran are moving to implement agreements reached at an agricultural business forum, with the two countries discussing expanded trade and investment ties, agricultural cooperation and stronger regional business links, following the talks held on Sept. 22.

This was reflected in the statement by the Cmaber of Commerce and Industry of Uzbekistan, following a meeting between Uzbekistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry Deputy Chairman Sherzod Ibragimov and an Iranian delegation led by Hossein Moazzen, deputy chairman of Iran’s Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture.

The sides reviewed the results of the Uzbekistan-Iran agricultural business forum held on September 22, with particular attention given to implementing commitments outlined in a cooperation memorandum signed during the forum.

“The priority now is to give practical content to the agreements reached at the business forum and strengthen direct cooperation between the business communities of Uzbekistan and Iran,” the Uzbek Chamber of Commerce and Industry said.

The meeting also focused on expanding the potential for cooperation in agriculture, developing trade and investment ties and strengthening relations between regions of the two countries.

The sides discussed organizing reciprocal visits by Uzbek and Iranian business delegations and holding regular B2B meetings to identify and advance specific commercial projects.

They also exchanged views on deepening institutional cooperation between the two countries’ chambers of commerce and industry.

The parties agreed to take further measures to translate the agreements reached during the forum into practical projects and increase the activity of business cooperation between Uzbekistan and Iran.