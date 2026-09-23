Uzbekistan's Andijan airport to boost annual flights to 2,500 after upgrade

Photo: The Press service of the President of Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 23. Uzbekistan is investing 1.1 trillion soums (about $93 million) to modernize Andijan International Airport, with the project expected to increase the airport’s annual passenger capacity to 3.5 million and expand the number of annual flights to 2,500, according to Uzbekistan’s presidential administration.

This was reflected in the statement by the press service of the Uzbek president, following the president's visit to Andijan region.

The airport, which began operations in 1978 and received international status in 2013, is being upgraded to meet modern aviation standards, improve passenger comfort and expand its flight network.

During the first stage of the project, the airport’s infrastructure was fully renovated. The runway was extended to 3.3 kilometers, while a new 60-meter-wide Category 4E runway was built. Taxiways and aircraft parking areas capable of accommodating 10 aircraft were also constructed.

The runway features a reinforced concrete surface designed for a service life of up to 50 years. A high-precision German-made lighting system has also been installed, allowing aircraft to operate safely at night and in dense fog. Aircraft can land with visibility as low as 300 meters, while the upgraded airport can now accommodate large wide-body aircraft without restrictions.

The second stage of reconstruction is currently underway and includes construction of a new two-story terminal covering 19,685 square meters.

The new terminal is expected to increase the airport’s hourly passenger capacity fivefold, from 200 to 1,000 passengers per hour. High-speed Wi-Fi and smart services are also planned for the facility.

The airport currently handles regular domestic and international flights operated by seven airlines. The modernization program is expected to increase annual flights from 808 to 2,500 and raise annual passenger capacity to 3.5 million.

Mirziyoyev instructed officials to ensure the timely and high-quality completion of the new terminal and called for the development of modern service facilities around the airport.

The modernization is expected to improve transport connectivity for residents and visitors while supporting Andijan region’s economic and tourism potential.