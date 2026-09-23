President Tokayev assigns new tasks to Kazakhstan’s Security Council

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 23. President and Security Council Chairman Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has assigned a number of specific tasks to the country's Security Council during a meeting with the council staff in Astana today, according to the president's press service.

Meanwhile, it was the first meeting between Tokayev and the Security Council staff after it was established as an independent state body.

The president noted that the new status of the staff should be considered in the context of the reform of state institutions. He said that amid rapid changes in the world, the Security Council should become a center for making precise and well-considered decisions on key issues.

Tokayev drew attention to the changing nature of modern threats, with a focus on cybersecurity and the use of artificial intelligence.

The Security Council Chairman also placed particular emphasis on information, technological, food, water and energy security, which will become especially relevant in the near future. The president outlined priorities in these areas, with the “Law and Order” principle identified as a key guideline.

“A number of specific tasks have been assigned to the staff following the meeting,” the presidential press service said.

Moreover, it was noted that the main criterion for the effectiveness of the Security Council should be the reliable protection of Kazakhstan’s national interests, sovereignty and stability.

The Security Council is a constitutional body established by the president. It coordinates the implementation of unified state policy in national security and defense in order to preserve domestic political stability, protect the constitutional order, state independence and territorial integrity, and safeguard Kazakhstan’s national interests in the international arena. Tokayev is the chairman, and Aida Balayeva is the deputy chairman of the Security Council.