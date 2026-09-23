Uzbekistan invests $20m in small hydropower equipment plant

Photo: The Press service of the President of Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 23. Uzbekistan is investing $20 million in a new facility in Andijan district to produce equipment for small and micro hydropower plants, with the project expected to reach full capacity in 2027 and create 200 jobs, was noted following the President Shavkat Mirziyoyev's visit to Andijan region today.

This was reflected in the statement by the press service of the Uzbek president.

The facility, Andijon Jinlun Yangi Energiya, is being established under a presidential resolution issued on March 28, 2025, aimed at expanding the network of micro hydropower plants across Uzbekistan’s regions.

The project is being financed entirely through foreign investment and is designed to address growing demand for specialized hydropower equipment in Central Asia, a region with significant mountainous and water resources.

“The development of micro and small hydropower is an important direction for making effective use of Uzbekistan’s water resources and expanding clean energy generation,” the presidential administration said.

Once operating at full capacity, the facility will produce 100 small hydropower plant complexes annually, with a total value of about 70 billion soums (about $5.9 million), as well as micro-hydropower equipment, machine tools and electrical products.

Andijan region’s water resources, including the stable flow of the Big Fergana Canal, provide favorable conditions for developing micro and small hydropower projects.

The project is also designed to serve regional markets. The company plans to export its products to Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan, with annual exports targeted at $3 million.

In addition to manufacturing equipment, the enterprise plans to develop a number of micro hydropower plants in Andijan region. The projects are expected to provide households and industrial facilities with affordable and stable electricity while supporting the expansion of renewable energy.

Small and micro hydropower plants are increasingly being used as renewable energy solutions because they generally require shorter construction periods and can generate electricity consistently where suitable water flows are available.