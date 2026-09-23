Uzbekistan launches $9.4B investment drive across Andijan region

Photo: The Press service of the President of Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 23. Uzbekistan’s President Shavkat Mirziyoyev took part in the opening and launch ceremony for 206 investment projects in the Andijan Region with a total value of $9.4 billion, which will create more than 45,000 jobs and generate an annual output of 60.6 trillion soums (approximately $5.1 billion).

This was reflected in a statement by the press service of the Uzbek president.

"Of the 206 projects, 98 projects worth $2.05 billion have been commissioned, while construction has started on 108 projects totaling $7.35 billion. The projects cover energy, construction, textiles, mechanical engineering, education, tourism, logistics, pharmaceuticals, healthcare, and other sectors and will be implemented across all 16 cities and districts of Andijan region," the press service said.

The newly launched facilities include a cotton and textile cluster, electricity storage and distribution systems, furniture and leather and footwear industrial zones, electric bus production, solar panel manufacturing and small hydropower equipment production. Modern education and healthcare centers have also been commissioned.

The projects still under construction include modern residential complexes, international logistics and tourism centers, hydropower plants, waste-to-energy facilities and new production capacity for vehicles and freight railcars.

The initiatives are being implemented with companies from China, Türkiye, South Korea, the United States, Russia, Belarus, Germany, India, the United Arab Emirates and Tajikistan, as well as local investors.

Once implemented, the projects are expected to create more than 45,000 new jobs, while annual production is projected to reach 60.6 trillion soums (about $5.1 billion). The projects’ combined export potential is estimated at $533 million.

"The Head of our State expressed gratitude to the foreign partners and local entrepreneurs involved in the implementation of these initiatives," the press service said in the statement.

Officials from Andijan’s cities and districts, foreign partners and project initiators joined the ceremony by video conference and presented updates on the projects, their significance and implementation timelines.

Mirziyoyev symbolically launched the 98 commissioned projects and the construction of the 108 new facilities, before holding a meeting with investors and representatives of the regional administration.