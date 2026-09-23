Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan target 6.95m tons in CO2 cuts

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 23. A regional climate program being developed in Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan aims to improve climate resilience for more than 1 million people, promote sustainable management of nearly 939,000 hectares of land and cut greenhouse gas emissions by 6.95 million metric tons of CO₂ equivalent.

This was reflected in the statement by the Uzbekistan’s National Committee for Ecology and Climate Change.

The Climate-resilient Landscapes in Central Asia (CLiCA) program is being developed by the German Agency for International Cooperation (GIZ) in cooperation with national partner organizations in the three countries to attract financial support from the Green Climate Fund (GCF).

In Uzbekistan, the program will focus on areas including the Fergana Valley and Surkhandarya region, with measures targeting agriculture, forestry and other land-use sectors.

The program will promote the use of climate data in land-use planning and investment decisions, introduce climate-resilient agricultural practices, restore pastures and forests, and expand access to climate finance for small and medium-sized businesses in rural areas.

“The program will help strengthen climate resilience through sustainable land management, improved access to climate finance and stronger cooperation among Central Asian countries,” Uzbekistan’s National Committee for Ecology and Climate Change said.

The initiative will also support capacity building for government agencies and land users, while promoting cross-border cooperation, knowledge sharing and coordination of regional investments.

GIZ will implement the program together with relevant organizations from Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan. In Uzbekistan, the National Committee for Ecology and Climate Change will serve as the national implementing partner.

Funding is expected to come from the Green Climate Fund, Germany’s Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ), and contributions from the participating countries.

As part of preparations for the program, the partners have developed an Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) and an Environmental and Social Management Plan (ESMP). The documents identify potential environmental and social impacts and risks associated with the program and outline measures to manage them.

The documents have been made publicly available to provide stakeholders and the wider public with information on the program’s potential environmental and social impacts.