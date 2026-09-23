OPEC, China discuss oil market stability and energy security in Beijing

Photo: Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Kazakhstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 23. The eighth High-Level Meeting of the OPEC-China Energy Dialogue was held in Beijing on September 23, focusing on oil market stability, energy security and the need for timely investment across the oil industry, OPEC said.

The meeting was co-chaired by Wang Hongzhi, Administrator of China's National Energy Administration, and Haitham Al Ghais, Secretary General of OPEC. Li Song, China's Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the UN and other international organizations in Vienna, delivered opening remarks via videoconference.

The participants reviewed short-, medium- and long-term oil market outlooks, highlighting China's role in global economic growth and energy demand. According to OPEC's World Oil Outlook 2026, China is expected to remain one of the largest contributors to global oil demand through 2050.

Wang Hongzhi said the changing global energy landscape makes dialogue and cooperation between oil-producing and consuming countries increasingly important.

"China has always viewed OPEC as an important power and partner in the global energy governance system. Since establishing the dialogue mechanism in 2005, we have successfully held seven High-Level Dialogues and three Roundtables together, always striving to play a constructive role in global energy governance," he said.

Wang added that China is willing to deepen cooperation with OPEC and its member countries to address global energy challenges and contribute to energy market stability and sustainable development.

Al Ghais said the OPEC-China Energy Dialogue has developed into an established framework for cooperation on energy issues, particularly security of supply and demand and market stability.

"Twenty years on from the first formal event of the OPEC-China Dialogue, our relationship has grown into an enduring framework for cooperation on energy issues of common interest, particularly security of supply and demand, and market stability," he said.

The OPEC Secretary General added that the relationship had developed alongside China's economic transformation, with OPEC member countries supporting China's development by providing affordable and reliable energy.

Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to deeper energy cooperation and agreed to enhance technical and high-level collaboration.

The ninth High-Level Meeting of the OPEC-China Energy Dialogue is scheduled to take place in Vienna, Austria, in 2027.