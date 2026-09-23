Uzbekistan's UTK receives first batch of new 40-foot high-cube containers

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 23. Today, Uzbekistan has received its first batch of new 40-foot high-cube containers purchased by JSC Uztemiryulcontainer.

This was reflected in the statement by the UTK.

The company plans to add another 2,000 containers over the next five years, with the new equipment to be used on international routes connecting Uzbekistan with China and Europe, as well as the CASCA+ corridor and other international transport routes.

“The expansion of the container fleet will create additional opportunities to increase export and transit shipments and provide exporters with more convenient logistics solutions,” JSC Uztemiryulcontainer said.

The company said the expansion of its container and railcar fleet will allow it to provide integrated transportation and logistics services, covering the process from preparing exporters’ cargo in the regions for shipment to delivering it to the final destination.

The expanded fleet is also expected to facilitate the direct shipment of export cargo from Uzbekistan’s regions to international markets, reducing the need for exporters to arrange separate logistics services.

Uztemiryulcontainer said it will continue developing container transportation and expanding logistics services designed to provide exporters with more convenient and efficient access to international routes.

JSC Uztemiryulcontainer (UTK), the operator of Uzbekistan’s railway container fleet, provides container transportation and freight-forwarding services for export, import and transit cargo, including multimodal logistics and customs services.