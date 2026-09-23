Nar supports the screening of a documentary on inclusion (PHOTO)

Affordable mobile operator Nar has supported the translation of the documentary “All Bodies Speak” into Azerbaijani Sign Language, produced by DanceAbility Azerbaijan, to mark the International Day of Sign Languages on 23 September. The documentary highlights the activities of the “All Bodies Speak” project from 2024 to 2026 and the personal experiences of its participants. The screening took place with the support of the CineMastercard cinema at Ganjlik Mall.

Speaking at the event, Nar CEO Ozgur Genc said: “Presenting the film screened today in Azerbaijani Sign Language brings accessibility, another important aspect of inclusion to the forefront. An inclusive society must not only create opportunities for everyone to participate but also ensure equal access to information and culture.” Nigar Sultanova, Director of DanceAbility Azerbaijan, and Zaur Darabzade, General Director of the CineMastercard cinema chain, also addressed the event, emphasizing the importance of the project in fostering an inclusive society and supporting the equal participation of persons with disabilities in public life.

The current phase of the “All Bodies Speak” project, which began in December 2025, has involved 311 participants. Of these, 102 are persons with disabilities and 209 are persons without disabilities. By encouraging joint activities involving people with and without disabilities, the initiative aims to strengthen an inclusive society and raise public awareness of disability. To this end, dance sessions, community meetings, masterclasses and other joint activities have been organized. Those wishing to take part in the project can apply via the registration link or contact the organizers on WhatsApp at (+994 77 282 88 80).

Currently serving 2.2 million subscribers, Nar has been Azerbaijan's leading mobile operator by Customer Loyalty Index for the past 7 years. This achievement is driven by Nar's consistently implemented customer-centric strategy. The mobile operator provides users with reliable, high-quality communication services, a range of internet packages and modern eSIM technology at affordable prices.