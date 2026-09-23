Kazakhstan’s Kazburgas commissions drilling rig at Karachaganak field

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 23. Kazakhstan’s Kazburgas company has commissioned the mobile RIG 17 drilling rig at the Karachaganak oil and gas condensate field on September 22, 2026, PetroCouncil, of which Kazburgas is a member, reported.

“The drilling rig was manufactured to the company’s individual order and equipped with modern equipment from international manufacturers, including a BENTEC (Germany) Top Drive system, Güçbir Generator diesel generator sets, automation systems and intelligent video monitoring using artificial intelligence technologies,” the company said.

Specialists from Kazakhstan, Germany, China and Türkiye took part in the construction, installation and commissioning of RIG 17.

As reported, Kazakh specialists underwent training with equipment manufacturers and international experts, gaining practical skills in operating modern drilling systems and receiving relevant certificates.

The project is expected to create new jobs, develop engineering competencies and increase the share of qualified Kazakh personnel in the oilfield services sector. The commissioning of the rig is in line with efforts to develop technology, localize expertise and increase local content, supported by the state, the PSA LLP Authorized Body and KPO b.v.

Kazburgas is one of Kazakhstan’s leading oilfield services companies. The company was established in 1996 following the reorganization and merger of two drilling divisions of JSC Karachaganakgazprom - the Karachaganak Drilling Operations Division and the Aksai Drilling Operations Division.

According to KazMunayGas, the Karachaganak field is one of the world’s largest oil and gas condensate fields. It is located in northwestern Kazakhstan near the city of Aksai and covers an area of more than 280 square kilometers.

The field was discovered in 1979, while first production was obtained in November 1984 through a limited pilot industrial development project implemented during the Soviet period.