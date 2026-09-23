TAP transports over 62 bcm of natural gas to Europe

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 23. The Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) has to date transported more than 62 billion cubic meters of natural gas to Europe, said Vugar Veysalov, the Head of External Affairs at TAP AG.

He made the remarks during the the 21st Gas Forum, organized by the Energy Community in Vienna.

Veysalov highlighted TAP’s role as a strategic interconnector, linking Caspian gas supplies with European markets and enabling cross-border flows across the region. Since the start of operations, TAP has transported over 62 bcm of natural gas to Europe, supporting regional security of supply.

“As gas flow trends in Europe continue to evolve, cross-border interconnectors are becoming increasingly important for connecting markets, providing access to diversified supplies and strengthening the resilience of Europe’s energy system. To address the market demand, TAP’s recently increased capacity of an additional 1.2 bcm/a can further support regional security of supply,” said Vugar Veysalov.

As market needs continue to evolve, TAP said it remains focused on strengthening its role as a strategic link between Caspian gas and European markets, contributing to Europe’s long-term security of supply.

TAP forms the European section of the Southern Gas Corridor, transporting natural gas from Azerbaijan's Shah Deniz field to European markets. The 878-kilometer pipeline runs from the Greece-Türkiye border through Greece and Albania, crosses the Adriatic Sea and reaches Italy's southern coast.

Its initial capacity is 10 billion cubic meters per year, expandable to 20 billion cubic meters.

Following TAP’s 2021 Market Test, the pipeline made available additional 1.2 bcm/a from January 2026. Of this, 1.04 bcm/a was intended for Italy and 0.16 bcm/a for Albania.