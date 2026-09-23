Iran speeds up restoration of gas processing plants

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 23. Iran's Deputy Oil Minister and CEO of the National Iranian Oil Company (NIGC) Hamid Bovard said during a meeting with employees of the Pars Oil and Gas Company on September 22 that the restoration process for the South Pars Gas Company facilities, hit during U.S. and Israeli air strikes against Iran, has accelerated, according to the NIGC.

"Significant restoration work is underway at three processing plants of the South Pars Gas Company. Given the approaching cold months, it's crucial that this process continues vigorously," he noted.

The deputy minister added that the Pars Oil and Gas Company is considered a key entity among the National Oil Company's subsidiaries for executing various projects and major programs. It’s expected that the restoration of the South Pars Gas Company's plants will proceed rapidly and that some of them will become operational by the end of the year (March 20, 2027).

Bovard emphasized the vital importance of maintaining gas production and processing levels—and continuing the restoration of damaged processing plants—amid wartime conditions.

Saeid Tavakkoli, Deputy Minister of Petroleum and Managing Director of NIGC, told Trend in an exclusive interview that the strikes on gas processing plants on March 18, 2026, during the war are deeply regrettable. Work is underway to clear the damage at the affected gas processing plants. Damage is particularly severe at some of the four processing plants belonging to the South Pars Gas Company, and the restoration process for these facilities has already begun. Naturally, the strikes on gas processing plants during air raids have reduced the country's gas production; consequently, efforts are being made to manufacture and supply the necessary equipment. Alongside damage assessment, technical work is continuing, and plans are in place for the major overhaul of these plants. In line with its operational program, the National Gas Company aims to maximize gas production within its capacity and take steps to ensure a stable gas supply for the country during the upcoming cold months. Priority is also being given to accelerating restoration and technical work at the damaged processing plants. All necessary civil defense measures have been implemented across the gas infrastructure.