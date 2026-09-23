Number of Japanese IT Park residents in Uzbekistan rises to 25

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 23. The number of Japanese companies registered as residents of Uzbekistan’s IT Park has increased from two to 25 in nearly two years, highlighting the expansion of technology ties between the two countries, according to information presented today at the Uzbek-Japan Digital Community Forum.

This was reflected in the statement by the Ministry of Digital Technologies of Uzbekistan

Uzbekistan Deputy Minister of Digital Technologies Rustam Karimzhonov took part in the forum, where he emphasized the importance of strengthening technological cooperation with Japan and developing practical ties between the two countries’ innovation ecosystems. The event was also attended by Japanese Ambassador to Uzbekistan Kenji Hirata, Japanese Vice Minister of Internal Affairs and Communications Hideo Fuseda, JETRO Tashkent Office Director Yuta Ichinose, Headline Asia VC Partner Kazuhiro Oyoshi and 01Booster Inc. Executive Director Takeru Kawashima.

The forum reviewed bilateral cooperation in the digital sector, the development of the technology community, support for innovative projects and opportunities for technology companies to enter new markets.

According to information provided by the forum organizers, 10 companies with Japanese capital were operating as IT Park residents as of February 2025.

"In almost two years the number of Japanese companies with the status of a resident of the IT Park increased from 2 to 25. As of February 2025, 10 resident companies with Japanese capital were operating in the IT Park ecosystem, and three of them exported IT services," the ministry said in the statement.

Discussions focused on turning bilateral cooperation into practical projects through technology partnerships, investment ties and support for companies seeking access to international markets.

New bilateral agreements and partnerships were also signed during the forum.

The Uzbek-Japan Digital Community Forum brought together government representatives, investors and technology companies to strengthen direct business ties and identify opportunities for Japanese companies in Uzbekistan and Uzbek technology firms seeking to enter the Japanese market.