Baku forms new platform for international security dialogue — analyst

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 23. Baku is establishing a new platform for international dialogue on security issues, political analyst Azer Garayev told Trend.

"The 4th Baku Security Forum, held in Baku, serves as a major platform for discussing a wide range of issues on the international security agenda. The event, organized by the State Security Service of Azerbaijan, is attended by heads and high-ranking representatives of security agencies from more than 100 countries, as well as representatives of international organizations. In total, about 600 high-ranking representatives have gathered in Baku, which attests to the scale of the forum and the need for dialogue on security issues. Thus, Baku is establishing a new platform for international dialogue in the field of security," he noted.

According to him, the forum’s main theme was also chosen for a reason. The theme, “New Challenges in Global Security Architecture and the Formation of Effective Cooperation Mechanisms Against Terrorism,” reflects the fact that the problems states face today are no longer confined to a single country or region. Terrorism, transnational crime, illicit trafficking in drugs and weapons, cybercrime, illegal migration, as well as the security risks posed by new technologies, require closer cooperation among countries.

“It is precisely from this perspective that holding such a forum in Baku is of particular significance. The expanding geographic reach of participants in this event, now in its fourth iteration, demonstrates that the forum is establishing itself as a sustainable platform. Above all, bringing together the heads of special services and law enforcement agencies from various countries in one place creates opportunities for direct professional dialogue. This involves not only presentations but also comparing the security experiences of different countries, discussing existing challenges, and identifying potential areas for cooperation,” Garayev emphasized.

In his address to the forum participants, President Ilham Aliyev emphasized: “The year-by-year expansion of the Forum’s geographical reach, along with the growing relevance of the issues under discussion, is a testament to the increasing international significance of the Baku platform.” This observation highlights one of the key features of the forum’s current scale. The broad geographic representation of participants creates conditions for discussing security issues in various regions on a single platform, as well as for developing direct ties between countries,” he said.

Garayev noted that one of the highlights demonstrating the scale and importance of the forum was the participation of Kristine Grigoryan, head of Armenia’s Foreign Intelligence Service.

“At a time when the peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia is ongoing, the participation of a high-ranking representative of Armenia’s security agencies in such an international event in Baku is of particular significance.” “This fact demonstrates that the forum has become a platform that creates opportunities not only for professional ties between the intelligence services of different countries, but also for discussing security issues and cooperation in the region,” the political analyst said.

According to him, another important aspect of the forum is the discussion of the evolving nature of the security concept.

“Today, security is not limited to the protection of national borders. Energy and food security, transportation and communication networks, the banking system, the information space, and critical infrastructure are also directly linked to the stability of states. A crisis in one part of the world can quickly affect other regions. Therefore, it is becoming increasingly important to address various threats not in isolation, but as interconnected processes.

Another point in President Ilham Aliyev’s speech underscores this. President Ilham Aliyev emphasized that ‘The concept of security is no longer confined within the borders of individual states.’ This approach also explains the essence of the forum’s agenda. Cybercrime and terrorist networks, financial channels, and information technologies can operate regardless of national borders. Therefore, the rapid exchange of information and coordination among security agencies is no longer an optional extra but a real necessity,” he said.

The political scientist emphasized that the rapid development of artificial intelligence and other modern technologies is raising new issues on the security agenda.

“On the one hand, these technologies expand states’ capabilities in the field of security, but on the other hand, they can be misused by terrorist and criminal networks. Discussing such issues at the forum allows for an exchange of views not only on the consequences of these threats but also on the mechanisms by which they arise,” Garayev said.

According to him, bringing together representatives of law enforcement agencies from different regions on a single platform creates an additional opportunity to identify common challenges, exchange experiences, and build relationships. The Baku Security Forum, which has been held since 2023, is already establishing a permanent framework for this dialogue.

“The key significance of the 4th Baku Security Forum lies precisely in the alignment of its scale and substance. In an era when global risks are increasingly interconnected, such platforms provide countries with the opportunity to jointly assess common threats and expand opportunities for practical cooperation. In this process, Baku is strengthening its position not only as the host city but also as a platform that brings together various security agencies and facilitates direct dialogue on the global agenda. The forum’s expanding geographical reach year after year also indicates that this role has already become a permanent feature,” the political analyst added.