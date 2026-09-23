Maersk launches 71,800-square-meter logistics center in Germany

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 23. A.P. Moller - Maersk has launched operations at a new 71,800-square-meter logistics center in Herleshausen, in Germany's Hesse state, strengthening the company's contract logistics footprint in the country.

The company said that the facility, located at the Panattoni Park Bad Hersfeld Ost and leased by Maersk on a long-term basis, includes 62,800 square meters of warehouse space, 2,900 square meters of office space and 6,100 square meters of mezzanine space.

The warehouse is located directly on the A4 motorway, a major east-west transport route, positioning the site as a central hub for goods flows across Germany and into neighboring European markets.

The facility began receiving goods in August, with outbound operations now underway to distribute products to German and other European delivery centers of an online retailer.

“Herleshausen is the ideal location as a central hub for the flow of goods within Germany and into the neighboring European markets,” Ole Trumpfheller, Managing Director of Maersk Area Northern Europe Continent, said.

He added that the site represents another addition to Maersk's warehouse network in Germany as the company's contract logistics business continues to grow.

The facility is expected to employ 300 to 400 permanent workers once fully operational. During the peak online retail season from October through December, the workforce could reach up to 1,000 employees. Currently, around 150 people work at the site, with recruitment ongoing.

The logistics center is equipped with solar panels, a rainwater collection system and electric vehicle charging infrastructure. It also includes dedicated employee well-being areas and is targeting DGNB Gold certification, a German sustainability standard for buildings.

Maersk's contract logistics operations form part of its broader integrated logistics strategy, aimed at providing customers with end-to-end supply chain services. The company operates in almost 130 countries, serves more than 100,000 customers and employs more than 100,000 people globally.

Its logistics network includes ocean transportation, integrated logistics solutions and container terminals, with more than 60 terminal locations worldwide.