Kazakh IT companies to receive priority in Samruk-Kazyna procurement

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 23. Kazakh IT companies will receive priority in procurement by Samruk-Kazyna’s subsidiaries under a new mechanism for purchasing domestic IT solutions, Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development said.

The ministry, together with Samruk-Kazyna JSC, has developed a mechanism for priority procurement of domestic IT solutions for the Fund’s subsidiaries using a database of ready-made digital products developed by Astana Hub residents.

"The relevant amendments to the Procurement Procedure of Samruk-Kazyna JSC and organizations in which the Fund directly or indirectly owns or manages 50% or more of voting shares or participation interests took effect on September 21, 2026. Under the new mechanism, Astana Hub will compile a special register of domestic IT companies and products based on the results of scoring, categorization, and the codes of the Unified Nomenclature Directory of Goods, Works and Services, the Ministry noted.

Relevant works and services from Astana Hub residents included in the special register will be given priority in procurement.

To speed up the process, the information systems of zakup.sk.kz and Astana Hub will be integrated, enabling the automation of key procedures and reducing the time required to conclude contracts to 10 working days.

Procurement under the mechanism will be carried out through a simplified and accelerated procedure based on requests for price quotations among Astana Hub residents.

The list of goods, works and services subject to priority procurement will be approved by the IT Expert Council of Samruk-Kazyna JSC in coordination with Astana Hub.

The mechanism will take effect on September 21, 2026, as part of a pilot project running until July 1, 2027.

“For domestic IT companies, it is important not only to create competitive digital solutions, but also to have access to real demand for them. The new mechanism will help shorten the path from product development to its implementation in the largest organizations of the quasi-public sector. We expect this to provide an additional incentive for the development of Kazakh IT companies, the scaling of their solutions and the formation of a sustainable domestic market for digital products,” Deputy Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development of Kazakhstan Gizzat Baitursynov said.

The mechanism will create an additional channel for the commercialization of domestic digital solutions and help form sustainable demand for Kazakh IT products from major national companies.