Tajikistan builds and reconstructs 15,400 facilities in Sughd - President

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 23. Tajikistan has built and reconstructed 15,400 social and production facilities in the cities and districts of the Sughd region ahead of celebrations marking the 35th anniversary of State Independence, the President Emomali Rahmon said, on September 23 in Khujand during a meeting with the heads and activists of Sughd Region.

This was announced in a statement published by the press service of the President of Tajikistan.

"The President noted that ahead of the celebrations marking the 35th anniversary of State Independence, 15,400 social and production facilities had been built and reconstructed in the cities and districts of Sughd Region," the press service noted, citing Emomali Rahmon.

The press service noted that over the past three days alone, 43 new production and social facilities had been commissioned in the cities and districts of the region as part of the President’s working trip. These included major industrial enterprises in Istiqlol and Guliston, dozens of educational and medical institutions, as well as service-sector facilities equipped with modern technology and providing improved conditions. Thousands of new jobs have been created at these facilities.

Meanwhile, the development of new industrial capacity has been accompanied by the expansion of social infrastructure across Sughd Region. Recent projects have included manufacturing facilities, educational and healthcare institutions, as well as service-sector infrastructure, with a focus on increasing local production capacity and improving access to public services.

The newly commissioned facilities are also contributing to employment creation in the region. The authorities have linked the ongoing construction and reconstruction program to broader efforts to strengthen the region’s economic base, expand production, and improve living and working conditions for the local population.