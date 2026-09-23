Kazakhstan and Central African Republic establish diplomatic relations

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 23. Kazakhstan and the Central African Republic have established diplomatic relations, Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

The agreement was reached on the first day of the High-Level Week of the 81st session of the UN General Assembly in New York, where Kazakhstan’s Foreign Minister Mukhtar Tleuberdi held a series of bilateral meetings and took part in multilateral events.

“An important outcome of the first day was the establishment of diplomatic relations between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Central African Republic. The heads of the foreign ministries of the two countries signed the relevant Joint Communiqué, confirming their mutual interest in developing bilateral ties and cooperation on international platforms,” the ministry said.

Tleuberdi also held talks with the foreign ministers of Hungary Anita Orban, Moldova Mihai Popșoi, Poland Radosław Sikorski, Slovenia Tanja Fajon, Ukraine Andrii Sybiha and El Salvador Alexandra Hill Tinoco.

The meetings addressed current issues of bilateral cooperation, prospects for expanding political dialogue and trade and economic ties, as well as an exchange of views on key international and regional issues.

Separate meetings were held with UN Trade and Development Secretary-General and candidate for UN Secretary-General Rebeca Grynspan and UNESCO Director-General Khaled El-Enany.

The sides discussed strengthening multilateral cooperation, improving the effectiveness of international institutions and further cooperation between Kazakhstan and UN system organizations.

As part of the multilateral program, Kazakhstan’s foreign minister also participated in the ministerial meeting “Renewal and Focus: The UN We Need 5 Years from Now,” dedicated to the prospects for the development of the UN and its adaptation to current global challenges.