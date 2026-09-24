TRIPP to create new opportunities for regional connectivity - Azerbaijani FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 24. On the sidelines of UNGA81, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov addressed the event “Prosperity through Peace: Investing in the Trans-Caspian Trade Route and TRIPP,” organized by the United States government, highlighting Azerbaijan’s vision for stronger regional connectivity as a driver of economic growth, resilient supply chains and new investment opportunities, Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry wrote on its page on X.

Particular attention was given to TRIPP as a project bringing together connectivity, peacebuilding and prosperity. It was noted that, as a key outcome of historic Washington Summit, TRIPP will provide unimpeded multimodal connectivity between mainland Azerbaijan and its Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, strengthen broader connectivity and foster lasting regional peace. Minister expressed gratitude for the efforts of the United States in the process of realizing the project.

Minister Bayramov also highlighted the potential of TRIPP to advance regional energy connectivity and diversification.

Moreover, the Minister outlined Azerbaijan’s continued investments in an integrated transport and logistics hub—anchored by the Baku Port and Alat Free Economic Zone—and emphasized the importance of digitalization, streamlined logistics and customs procedures, and coordinated action among partners, specifically noting successful coordination roadmaps with Kazakhstan, Türkiye, and Georgia.