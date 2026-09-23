Azerbaijani ambassador presents copy of credentials to Polish Foreign Ministry Secretary of State

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 23. On September 23, Fuad Isgandarov, Azerbaijan’s newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Poland, presented a copy of his credentials to Marcin Bosacki, Secretary of State at Poland’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

This was reported by the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Poland.

Following the presentation of the copy of his credentials, the sides met to discuss the agenda of Azerbaijan-Poland bilateral relations and prospects for expanding cooperation in the political, economic, trade, humanitarian and other areas.

The State Secretary congratulated Fuad Isgandarov on his appointment as Azerbaijan’s Ambassador to Poland and wished him success in his diplomatic mission. He stressed that Poland places particular importance on developing relations with Azerbaijan into a genuine, comprehensive strategic partnership founded on mutual respect, trust and common interests.

Marcin Bosacki also emphasized the importance attached to Poland’s participation in the restoration and reconstruction efforts underway in Garabagh as part of efforts to expand economic cooperation, as well as to further developing cooperation in this area.

The meeting also featured an exchange of views on current issues on the regional and international agenda, along with discussions on other matters of mutual interest.