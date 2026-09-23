Azerbaijan and China implement around 50 joint projects – Deputy PM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 23. Currently, there are about 50 joint projects underway in Azerbaijan and China, the Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Shahin Mustafayev, said at the reception in Baku marking the 77th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China, Trend's correspondent reports from the event.

He noted that since 1995, direct investments from China into Azerbaijan have totaled $976 million. Meanwhile, the total volume of Azerbaijan’s investments in China amounted to $1.9 billion.

“Another important indicator of the development of our investment cooperation is the growing presence of Chinese companies in the Azerbaijani economy. 455 Chinese companies are actively operating in various sectors of the Azerbaijani economy, including industry, agriculture, transportation, construction, trade, and services. Currently, about 50 joint projects are being implemented between major Chinese companies and Azerbaijan, covering various fields,” Shahin Mustafayev noted.

The Deputy Prime Minister emphasized that the transportation and transit sector holds a special place in Azerbaijani-Chinese cooperation.

“Over the last 8 months of 2026, the volume of transit shipments increased by 8% compared to the same period last year, totaling 272,600 metric tons. Azerbaijan was one of the first countries to join the ‘Belt and Road’ initiative, launched by China back in 2015. As part of this initiative, active cooperation is underway to develop modern transportation links between the East and the West,” he said.

According to him, the development of the Middle Corridor and the expansion of its capabilities are of particular importance in this regard.

“There are vast opportunities to increase freight volumes and improve the efficiency of transit along this route, which connects China, Central Asia, Azerbaijan, and Europe. To adapt the Middle Corridor to growing freight flows, Azerbaijan is consistently investing in the development of transport and logistics infrastructure within its territory and implementing major infrastructure projects,” noted Shahin Mustafayev.

The Deputy Prime Minister added that, as part of its visit to the People’s Republic of China, the Azerbaijani delegation participated in the 2026 Global Forum on Sustainable Transport, as well as in a high-level meeting on the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route.

“In this context, the importance of the Middle Corridor as a vital transport link between the East and the West was once again emphasized, as was the importance of further developing cooperation in the fields of transport, transit, and logistics between Azerbaijan and China,” he said.

Shahin Mustafayev noted that one of the key areas of mutually beneficial cooperation between Azerbaijan and China is the field of green energy.

“China is one of Azerbaijan’s key partners in realizing the potential of renewable energy. China’s advanced technological capabilities and extensive experience create excellent opportunities for further expanding cooperation in this area,” the deputy prime minister emphasized.

He noted that the multifaceted nature of bilateral relations is also clearly evident in the development of humanitarian and cultural ties.

The Deputy Prime Minister also highlighted the steady expansion of ties in the field of education.

“As part of mutual student exchange programs, Azerbaijani citizens are studying in China, while Chinese citizens are studying at higher education institutions in our country. The teaching of Chinese language and literature at Azerbaijani higher education institutions is a clear indicator of the dynamic development of our relations in this area,” he said.

Shahin Mustafayev noted that relations in the field of tourism have also been developing rapidly in recent years.

“The mutual introduction of a visa-free regime starting in 2025 has given a significant boost to the expansion of tourism ties. Last year, the number of Chinese tourists visiting Azerbaijan increased by 42% and the flow of tourists from Azerbaijan to China by 85%,” the deputy prime minister stated.

He added that interregional relations have also become an important area of bilateral cooperation.

“Several cities in Azerbaijan and China have established sister-city and partnership relationships,” Shahin Mustafayev noted.