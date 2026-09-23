China-Azerbaijan partnership serves as example of mutual trust - ambassador

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 23. China-Azerbaijan cooperation within the framework of the comprehensive strategic partnership established by Chinese Leader Xi Jinping and the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, serves as an example of mutual trust and friendly cooperation between the two countries, Chinese Ambassador to Azerbaijan Lu Mei said, Trend's correspondent reports from the event.

Speaking at a reception in Baku marking the 77th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China, Lu Mei said this year had been productive for China-Azerbaijan cooperation. "This year has indeed been fruitful for China-Azerbaijan cooperation," Lu Mei said.

According to the ambassador, China and Azerbaijan have consistently supported each other on issues related to sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity, while respecting each other's chosen development paths.

She noted that the comprehensive strategic partnership between China and Azerbaijan provides a basis for expanding high-level cooperation and strengthening mutual trust between the two countries.

Lu Mei emphasized that China and Azerbaijan will continue to develop cooperation based on mutual respect and common interests.

Meanwhile, a reception marking the 77th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China, attended by Azerbaijani officials, diplomats, representatives of international organizations, the business community, and the media, is taking place today in Baku.

The reception is taking place ahead of the 77th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China, which will be celebrated on October 1. The PRC was proclaimed on October 1, 1949, and this date is celebrated annually as China’s National Day.