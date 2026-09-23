China mobilizes over $23 billion for development projects - ambassador

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 23. More than $23 billion has been mobilized and over 2,000 projects have been implemented in more than 70 countries under China's Global Development Initiative, the Chinese Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Lu Mei, said at the reception in Baku marking the 77th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China, Trend's correspondent reports from the event.

According to her, the practical cooperation under the initiative had produced "fruitful results."

"Practical cooperation under the Global Development Initiative has produced fruitful results: more than $23 billion has been mobilized, and over 2,000 cooperation projects have been implemented in more than 70 countries, benefiting more than 40 million people worldwide," Lu Mei said.

The ambassador also highlighted China's efforts to improve global governance. According to her, Chinese President Xi Jinping put forward the Global Initiative on Global Governance last year and outlined nine key priorities for improving global governance.

Lu Mei said the initiative had received support from the United Nations and the international community.

She also highlighted the development of international mechanisms for artificial intelligence governance. According to Lu Mei, China was the first country to put forward a Global Initiative on AI Governance.

In July 2026, the World Organization for Cooperation in Artificial Intelligence was established in Shanghai at China's initiative, Lu Mei said.

According to the ambassador, the organization is the first international organization dedicated to AI governance and is intended to promote the development of artificial intelligence for the benefit of all countries, particularly developing countries.

Moreover, Lu Mei emphasized that international cooperation in AI should ensure equal opportunities for all countries to benefit from the development of artificial intelligence.