Baku hosts event marking 77th anniversary of founding of People's Republic of China (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 23. A reception marking the 77th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China, attended by Azerbaijani officials, diplomats, representatives of international organizations, the business community, and the media, is taking place today in Baku, Trend’s correspondent reports from the event.

The event is organized by the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China in Azerbaijan. Lu Mei, the People’s Republic of China’s Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Azerbaijan, as well as representatives of Azerbaijan and diplomatic missions accredited in the country, are attending the event.

The event is taking place against the backdrop of strengthening bilateral economic ties between Azerbaijan and China. The two sides continue to work on expanding trade and investment cooperation and developing transport connectivity along regional routes.

Azerbaijan and China are also expanding their cooperation within the framework of the “Belt and Road” initiative, with Azerbaijan playing a key role as a transit hub connecting China to European and regional markets via the Middle Corridor.

The reception is taking place ahead of the 77th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China, which will be celebrated on October 1. The PRC was proclaimed on October 1, 1949, and this date is celebrated annually as China’s National Day.

Will be updated