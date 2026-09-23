China’s renewable energy capacity surpasses 60% – ambassador

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 23. Renewable energy sources account for more than 60% of China's installed power generation capacity, the Chinese Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Lu Mei, said at the reception in Baku marking the 77th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China, Trend's correspondent reports from the event.

According to the ambassador, the green transition has become one of the key features of China's modernization.

She noted that China plays an important role in promoting the global green transition and is the world's largest producer of green energy equipment and solutions, providing other countries with access to affordable and high-quality clean energy solutions.

Lu Mei also highlighted cooperation between China and Azerbaijan on a number of solar and wind energy projects.

According to her, the development of renewable energy remains one of the areas of practical cooperation between the two countries.

Meanwhile, a reception marking the 77th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China, attended by Azerbaijani officials, diplomats, representatives of international organizations, the business community, and the media, is taking place today in Baku.

The reception is taking place ahead of the 77th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China, which will be celebrated on October 1. The PRC was proclaimed on October 1, 1949, and this date is celebrated annually as China’s National Day.