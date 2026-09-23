Azerbaijan, Karadeniz Holding explore investment opportunities, projects (PHOTO)

Photo: Ministry of Economy of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 23. Azerbaijan's Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov met with Orhan Remzi Karadeniz, Deputy Chairman of the Board of Türkiye's Karadeniz Holding, to discuss investment opportunities and prospects for joint projects.

This was reflected in the statement published by the Ministry of Economy of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

According to the Ministry, the meeting focused on the development of Azerbaijan-Türkiye economic ties, the business and investment environment in Azerbaijan, opportunities for cooperation in the energy sector and potential projects of mutual interest.

The sides also discussed new areas of cooperation in the energy sector, investment opportunities and prospects for implementing joint projects.

Karadeniz Holding began operations in 1948 with the manufacture of heavy industrial equipment and the sale of related products. The company subsequently expanded its areas of activity, undertaking projects in the energy, finance, real estate, and shipbuilding sectors.

According to the information, Karadeniz Holding currently operates in more than 20 countries and employs over 3,000 people. The company’s fleet consists of 45 power generation vessels.

One of Karadeniz Holding’s main areas of activity is the energy sector. According to the company, its total installed capacity is 8,500 megawatts. It is reported that the company’s fleet includes 11 vessels for transporting liquefied natural gas (LNG).