TRIPP has potential to reinforce economic cooperation, regional peace

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 23. The Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity (TRIPP) has a potential to reinforce both economic cooperation and regional peace, Yalchin Rafiyev, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan, said.

He made the remarks during the seventh annual Caspian Business Forum held by the Caspian Policy Center (CPC) in New York.

“TRIPP is an important project that will not only support the countries in the region economically and provide commercial value, but it will also be another example of an initiative that brings peace to the region, with shared interests for all the countries,” Rafiyev said.

He highlighted the growing importance of reliable regional connectivity at a time of increasing disruption to global trade routes. “For Azerbaijan, efficient regional links mean shorter and predictable routes, more resilient supply chains, improved access to markets, and, of course, new opportunities for trade and investment,” Rafiyev said.

Rafiyev pointed to Azerbaijan’s investment in infrastructure, including the Port of Baku, the Alat Free Economic Zone, and the modernized Baku–Tbilisi–Kars railway, while stressing that physical infrastructure must be accompanied by more efficient border procedures and digitalized customs systems.

On August 8, 2025, following a trilateral meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump in Washington, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan signed a joint declaration on ensuring peace between Baku and Yerevan and establishing transport links between the main part of Azerbaijan and its Nakhchivan. This project was named “Trump’s Route for International Peace and Prosperity.”