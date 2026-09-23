TRIPP shouldn’t be viewed as separate or competing corridor

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 23. The Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity (TRIPP) shouldn’t be viewed as a separate or competing corridor, said Berris Ekinci, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Türkiye.

She made the remarks during the seventh annual Caspian Business Forum held by the Caspian Policy Center (CPC) in New York.

She highlighted the need to view connectivity as extending beyond physical transport infrastructure. “Connectivity should no longer be simply understood as a network of railways and ports. It’s evolving into a broader architecture, bringing together transport, energy, digital infrastructure, logistics, finance, customs, and regulatory coordination,” Ekinci said.

Ekinci stressed that TRIPP should complement rather than compete with existing regional routes. “TRIPP shouldn’t be viewed as a separate or competing corridor. Its value lies in how it connects with and complements the existing regional transport network, especially Türkiye’s existing railway, road, and port infrastructure,” she said.

“For Türkiye, the objective is not simply to establish another road, but to build a genuinely interconnected regional system in which different initiatives strengthen one another,” Ekinci added.

On August 8, 2025, following a trilateral meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump in Washington, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan signed a joint declaration on establishing peace between Baku and Yerevan and restoring transport connectivity between mainland Azerbaijan and its Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic. The project was named the "Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity."

Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio met in Washington this year and presented a framework program for the implementation of the TRIPP project.