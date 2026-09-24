Azerbaijan exports nearly $1.5 billion worth of gas to Türkiye in 7M2026

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 24. Azerbaijan exported nearly $1.5 billion worth of natural gas to Türkiye over the course of seven months.

According to the report "Azerbaijan’s Foreign Trade Relations in January–July 2026," published by the State Statistics Committee, Azerbaijan exported 5.648 billion cubic meters of natural gas (in gaseous form) worth $1.478 billion to Türkiye in the first seven months of this year.

Based on Trend’s calculations from the committee’s data, compared to the same period last year, gas exports to Türkiye decreased by 117 million dollars in value, or 7.3%, and by 144 million cubic meters in volume, or 2.5%. In the period from January through July 2025, Azerbaijan exported 5.792 billion cubic meters of gas to Türkiye, valued at $1.595 billion.

The State Statistics Committee reports that from 2021 through 2025, Azerbaijan's natural gas exports to Türkiye changed as follows:

Year Volume of Export Cost of Export 2021 9.850 billion cubic meters $1.684 billion 2022 6.854 billion cubic meters $2.208 billion 2023 10.854 billion cubic meters $3.682 billion 2024 9.812 billion cubic meters $2.986 billion 2025 9.688 billion cubic meters $2.607 billion

As shown in the table compiled by the agency, the largest volume of natural gas exports from Azerbaijan to Türkiye during the reporting period was recorded in 2023: 10.854 billion cubic meters. At the same time, the highest export value was also observed in 2023: $3.682 billion.

In 2022, the volume of exports fell to the lowest level for the reporting period - 6.854 billion cubic meters - and then rose by 58.4% in 2023. In 2024, shipments fell by 9.6%, and in 2025, they fell by another 1.3%, totaling 9.688 billion cubic meters.

The value of exports also declined after peaking in 2023, reaching $2.607 billion in 2025. However, this figure remains higher than the 2021 level, when the value of exports was $1.684 billion.