Kazakhstan sees TRIPP as gateway to new trade opportunities

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 24. The Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity (TRIPP) creates additional opportunities for trade for Kazakhstan, Erzhan Kazykhan, Representative of the President of Kazakhstan for Negotiations with the United States, said.

He made the remarks during the seventh annual Caspian Business Forum held by the Caspian Policy Center (CPC) in New York.

Erzhan Kazykhan emphasized the strategic importance Kazakhstan attaches to the Middle Corridor and the additional opportunities TRIPP could create for connecting Central Asia with European markets.

He added that for Kazakhstan, it’s not simply a transport route; it’s a strategic investment in the future. It is a platform for connectivity with the South Caucasus, Türkiye, and Europe.

“Kazakhstan sees TRIPP as a logical extension of the Middle Corridor. For us, TRIPP shortens our access to European markets by 1,000 kilometers...and it helps bridge connectivity gaps in the South Caucasus and creates additional trade opportunities,” he said.

Kazykhan added that the next phase of development should focus on three priorities: connecting infrastructure across the entire route, improving cross-border transportation, and mobilizing long-term investment.

He also stressed the importance of greater coordination between countries to ensure that infrastructure projects operate as part of a seamless regional network.

On August 8, 2025, following a trilateral meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump in Washington, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan signed a joint declaration on establishing peace between Baku and Yerevan and restoring transport connectivity between mainland Azerbaijan and the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic. The initiative was named the "Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity."