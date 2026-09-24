Formula 1 record in Baku: Number of foreign guests exceeds 16,000

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 24. The number of foreign tourists visiting Baku for the 10th anniversary of the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix has reached a record high, exceeding 16,000, Trend’s correspondent reports from the race venue.

This is the highest figure recorded since Formula 1 began being held in the capital, Baku.

The number of foreign guests last year was 14,000.

The growing international interest in the race is also reflected in ticket sales.

Tickets for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix have been purchased by fans from more than 120 countries.

This figure demonstrates the further expansion of the race's international reach.

The 10th-anniversary Grand Prix has not only brought a record number of foreign visitors to Baku but has also drawn the attention of fans from across the globe to the Azerbaijani capital.

The Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku is being held for the 10th time this year.

The first Formula 1 race at the Baku City Circuit was held in 2016 as the European Grand Prix. Since 2017, the event has been held as the Azerbaijan Grand Prix on the Formula 1 calendar. The race was not held in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Baku City Circuit is 6.003 kilometers long. Drivers will complete 51 laps in the main race, covering more than 306 kilometers. The track runs counterclockwise and features 20 corners.

The Baku circuit is known for its narrow streets, long straights, and barriers positioned close to the track. Along the section running beside the Old City walls, the track narrows to 7.6 meters, leaving drivers little room for error.

Baku is also known for producing unexpected results. Sergio Perez and Max Verstappen are among the drivers who have won the Azerbaijan Grand Prix twice. Verstappen won in Baku in 2022 and 2025, while Perez crossed the finish line first in 2021 and 2023.

This time, championship leader Kimi Antonelli arrives in Baku with an 81-point lead. The Mercedes driver has won eight of the first 14 races of the season and also took first place at the most recent round in Madrid.

This year’s Azerbaijan Grand Prix will also feature a different Formula 2 format. Baku is the only round this season where Formula 2 serves as the sole support series. The schedule includes two qualifying sessions on Thursday, a sprint race and the first feature race on Friday, and the second feature race on Saturday.