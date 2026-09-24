Turkmen president orders preparation of 2027 development, investment program

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 24. Turkmen President Serdar Berdimuhamedov has ordered the preparation of the country's socioeconomic development and investment program for 2027.

He gave the instruction at a meeting of the Halk Maslahaty, according to a press release issued by the press service of the Turkmen government.

“In light of the objectives set for the country’s further development, I direct that the “Program for the Socio-Economic Development and Investment of Turkmenistan for 2027” be developed to ensure their successful implementation in the coming year,” Serdar Berdimuhamedov said.

The president said stronger economic growth is enabling the government to increase revenues to the state budget. He noted that significant budget funds were allocated this year for education, healthcare and culture, as well as the construction of production and social facilities.

According to Serdar Berdimuhamedov, 68.5% of the funds allocated for construction were directed to production facilities, while 31.5% went to social facilities.

He added that budget revenues have increased through economic reforms, innovation-driven development and a higher share of the private sector.

“We will continue work on the economic and industrial development of the country, as this is the main goal of our socioeconomic strategy,” the president said.

For reference, Turkmenistan's previous 2026 Socioeconomic Development and Investment Program was approved earlier this year as the main framework for the country's economic and investment priorities for the year. It also set a GDP growth target of 6.3%.

The program provides for investment in production and social infrastructure, with priorities including industrial development, modernization of existing facilities, creation of new production capacity and development of the private sector. It also covers measures to support innovation, digitalization, import substitution and export-oriented production.